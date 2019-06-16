iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Lifted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 156,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 136,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.21. 374,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,146. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/ishares-core-high-dividend-etf-nysearcahdv-stake-lifted-by-financial-advisors-network-inc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.