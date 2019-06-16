iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Reduced by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 33,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,880,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,643. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $109.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

