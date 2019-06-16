Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,352.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $5.26 million and $2,352.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00360813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.17 or 0.02362550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00156438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018634 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,724,209 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

