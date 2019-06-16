Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $428.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 25,835 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $84,480.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,745.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph G. Montoya sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 76,105 shares of company stock valued at $248,567 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

