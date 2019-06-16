Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $91.78 on Wednesday.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.