Insider Selling: Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Sells 769 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $11,727.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,932.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robin Lefkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $30,400.00.

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 72,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.33.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.24 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

