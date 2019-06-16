Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 5,099 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 5,099 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.32, for a total value of $740,986.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.36 and a beta of 0.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

