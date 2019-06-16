Insider Selling: Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Director Sells 5,085,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 5,085,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $50,036,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BRY stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 6,082.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRY. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Director Sells 5,085,000 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/insider-selling-berry-petroleum-company-llc-nasdaqbry-director-sells-5085000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.