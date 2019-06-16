Insider Buying: Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Purchases 3,900 Shares of Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,920.

TXG opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30. Torex Gold Resources Inc has a one year low of C$7.52 and a one year high of C$18.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$135.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

