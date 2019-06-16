Insider Buying: Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) VP Acquires 10,018 Shares of Stock

Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) VP Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 10,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $392,204.70. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 59,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CHFC opened at $39.40 on Friday. Chemical Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $187.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 3,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter worth $24,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemical Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemical Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,563,000 after purchasing an additional 443,875 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemical Financial by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 379,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) VP Acquires 10,018 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/insider-buying-chemical-financial-co-nasdaqchfc-vp-acquires-10018-shares-of-stock.html.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.