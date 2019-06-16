Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 58,648.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

INO stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.24% and a negative return on equity of 97.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $5,025,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,911,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,582.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,866,321 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/inovio-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaqino-shares-bought-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.