InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, InnerWorkings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:INWK opened at $4.11 on Thursday. InnerWorkings has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.26.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.13 million. InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 2,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 126.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

