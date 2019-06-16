Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INCY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $100.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of INCY opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $88.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.29. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

