Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

IDRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Idera Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on Idera Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.55.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 9,045.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

