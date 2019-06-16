HSBC Analysts Give Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) a $45.00 Price Target

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been given a $45.00 target price by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YNDX. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $37.95 on Friday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $16.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $16.12. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $37.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.