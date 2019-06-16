HSBC Analysts Give Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) a $45.00 Price Target

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been given a $45.00 target price by research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YNDX. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.
NASDAQ YNDX opened at $37.95 on Friday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
