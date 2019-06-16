HSBC Analysts Give Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) a $122.00 Price Target

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been assigned a $122.00 price objective by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.04% from the stock’s current price.

TIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $241,262.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,146.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $841,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,579. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 631.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

