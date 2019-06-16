HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00356030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.51 or 0.02333584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00155567 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000717 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

