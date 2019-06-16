Homrich & Berg Purchases Shares of 2,780 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

