Homrich & Berg Purchases New Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Humana by 130.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Humana to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on Humana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Humana from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

HUM stock opened at $251.83 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

