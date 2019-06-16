HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on HEXO in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.17 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. HEXO has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $13,581,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,691,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,191,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $4,062,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth about $3,439,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

