Head-To-Head Analysis: Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) versus PNM Resources (NASDAQ:PNM)

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sky Solar has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sky Solar and PNM Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A PNM Resources 2 3 1 0 1.83

PNM Resources has a consensus target price of $47.73, suggesting a potential downside of 5.90%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Sky Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Solar and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A PNM Resources 6.10% 8.68% 2.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sky Solar and PNM Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar $64.67 million 3.42 -$21.95 million N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.44 billion 2.81 $86.17 million $2.00 25.36

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar.

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sky Solar does not pay a dividend. PNM Resources pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sky Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PNM Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Sky Solar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2017, the company developed 318 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 377.2 megawatts (MW) in Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 196.7 MW of solar parks, including 96.3 MW in Japan, 5.6 MW in the Czech Republic, 0.2 MW in Canada, 0.9 MW in Spain, 22.1 MW in the United States, and 71.6 MW in Uruguay. It also had approximately 400 MW of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Japan, Canada, and the United States comprising 6.6 MW under construction, 180.1 MW of shovel-ready projects, and approximately 250 MW of solar parks in pipeline. The company has strategic partnership agreement with Hudson Clean Energy Partners for investing in renewable power and clean energy. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,206 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,067 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,885 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 997 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,151 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,260 miles of underground distribution lines, and 122 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 782,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

