Head to Head Analysis: AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) vs. Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and Glu Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $5.11 million 56.62 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Glu Mobile $366.56 million 2.81 -$13.20 million ($0.08) -88.63

AGM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glu Mobile.

Risk and Volatility

AGM Group has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Glu Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Glu Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Glu Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Glu Mobile -1.40% -0.92% -0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AGM Group and Glu Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Glu Mobile 0 1 5 0 2.83

Glu Mobile has a consensus target price of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Glu Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glu Mobile is more favorable than AGM Group.

Summary

AGM Group beats Glu Mobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

