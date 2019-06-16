HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We maintain our Neutral rating of ADXS and our 12-month price target of $4.30 per share. We derive our price target based on the average of two valuation methods: (1) price-sales multiple (6x 2026 sales estimate at 20% discount); and (2) price-earnings multiple (19x 2026 earnings estimate at 20% discount).”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADXS. ValuEngine cut shares of Advaxis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Advaxis stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.68. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Advaxis by 48.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 857,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Advaxis by 5,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 553,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Advaxis by 2,468.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advaxis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

