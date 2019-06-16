Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Position in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in On Deck Capital were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in On Deck Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in On Deck Capital in the first quarter worth $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in On Deck Capital by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Seacliff Capital LLC purchased a new position in On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ONDK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $6.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

NYSE ONDK opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.93. On Deck Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On Deck Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

