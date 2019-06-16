GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases Shares of 5,377 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.32 and a one year high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

