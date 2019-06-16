GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,524.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CM. Desjardins cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

NYSE CM opened at $77.20 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/gyl-financial-synergies-llc-purchases-1782-shares-of-canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-nysecm.html.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.