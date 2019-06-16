Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Greif has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Greif has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greif to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Greif stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Greif has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Greif had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $38.00 target price on Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Greif has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

