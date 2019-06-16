Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Stake Raised by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3,231.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 309.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE GRC opened at $29.92 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $781.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.
In other Gorman-Rupp news, Treasurer Angela M. Morehead purchased 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,500 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $82,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
