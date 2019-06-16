Gordon Haskett Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Hold

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $41.70 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLAY. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.70.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $598,035.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,842.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $201,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

