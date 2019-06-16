Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,267,000.

QUS opened at $85.01 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.7156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

