Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,180 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 991,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 684,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,953,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.61 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

