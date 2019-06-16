Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 96,754 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,754 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $63,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,118.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

MWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

