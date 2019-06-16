Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genworth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

GNW opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.62. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genworth Financial will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,426,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

