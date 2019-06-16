GAM Holding AG Buys New Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,951,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,075,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,265,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,318,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $14.17 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

