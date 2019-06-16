GAM Holding AG Buys New Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 26.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in HNI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HNI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti set a $45.00 price objective on HNI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HNI Corp has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.27.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. HNI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HNI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

