Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,732,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,100,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,330,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,926,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,257,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after buying an additional 87,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,005,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,902,000 after buying an additional 42,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,510,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after buying an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,184. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.60% and a return on equity of 78.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

