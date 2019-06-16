FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,031 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,949,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.84.

UNH stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

