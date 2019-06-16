Fort L.P. Purchases 1,616 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fort L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $263.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $280.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.28 and a 12-month high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.59 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

