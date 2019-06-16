Formula Growth Ltd. Acquires New Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 903.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

STAA stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $32,387.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $655,538. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

