Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.38. Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $547,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

