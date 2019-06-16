FOAM Price Tops $0.0500 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $27,062.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00358129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $213.00 or 0.02339596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00160961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000721 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,531,243 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

