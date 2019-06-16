FLiK (FLIK) Price Tops $0.0002

FLiK (CURRENCY:FLIK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, FLiK has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLiK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLiK has a market cap of $10,539.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FLiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00356170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.24 or 0.02336130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00155023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000719 BTC.

FLiK Profile

FLiK’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. FLiK’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,123,682 tokens. FLiK’s official Twitter account is @theflikio and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLiK’s official website is www.theflik.io

Buying and Selling FLiK

FLiK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

