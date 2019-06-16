FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FirstCash by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $66.28 and a 52-week high of $100.50.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $727,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/firstcash-inc-nysefcfs-shares-bought-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.