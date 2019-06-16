First National Corp MA ADV Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.40.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.16. 2,258,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,503. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market cap of $195.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,857.97%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

