First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 69 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 76,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $176.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $210.19. The company has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,180 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/first-national-corp-ma-adv-purchases-69-shares-of-amgen-inc-nasdaqamgn.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.