First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Position Raised by Castine Capital Management LLC

Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp comprises 2.2% of Castine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Castine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,431,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,059,000 after buying an additional 239,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 152,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 956,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,227,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,896. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.41 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $80,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $532,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

