Financial Contrast: Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ruhnn and Qurate Retail Inc Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A 1 1 4 0 2.50

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 88.62%. Given Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail Inc Series A is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ruhnn and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A $14.07 billion 0.39 $916.00 million $1.86 6.90

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Ruhnn.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail Inc Series A 4.22% 14.19% 4.56%

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series A beats Ruhnn on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

