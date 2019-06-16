Financial Analysis: Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) versus Paringa Resources (NYSE:PNGZF)

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Consol Energy alerts:

This table compares Consol Energy and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consol Energy 7.04% 24.27% 4.50% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

Consol Energy has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Consol Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Consol Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Consol Energy and Paringa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consol Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consol Energy currently has a consensus target price of $46.67, indicating a potential upside of 85.92%. Given Consol Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consol Energy is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consol Energy and Paringa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consol Energy $1.53 billion 0.45 $152.97 million $5.38 4.67 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$7.11 million N/A N/A

Consol Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Summary

Consol Energy beats Paringa Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2018, it had 698.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. In addition, it owns approximately 1.6 billion tons of Greenfield coal reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Paringa Resources Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.