Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,356,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,871. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $83.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/financial-advisors-network-inc-invests-1-75-million-in-schwab-u-s-large-cap-growth-etf-nysearcaschg-stock.html.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.