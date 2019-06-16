Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,356,000.
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,871. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $83.46.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
