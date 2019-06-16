FIL Ltd Has $198,000 Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG opened at $2.81 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $301.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/16/fil-ltd-has-198000-stake-in-b2gold-corp-nyseamericanbtg.html.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.